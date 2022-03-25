 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 48.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 62.4%. Currently, Northern Oil & Gas has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In NOG: If an investor had bought $1000 of NOG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $11,987.76 today based on a price of $29.37 for NOG at the time of writing.

Northern Oil & Gas's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

