 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$1000 Invested In FactSet Research Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 11:45am   Comments
Share:
$1000 Invested In FactSet Research Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.4%. Currently, FactSet Research Systems has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In FDS: If an investor had bought $1000 of FDS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,384.99 today based on a price of $416.25 for FDS at the time of writing.

FactSet Research Systems's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (FDS)

FactSet Registers 10% Revenue Growth In Q2; Lifts FY22 Guidance Above Consensus
Recap: FactSet Research Systems Q2 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports
Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For March 24, 2022
Earnings Outlook For FactSet Research Systems
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com