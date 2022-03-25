 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In TD Synnex 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 10:39am   Comments
Here's How Much $100 Invested In TD Synnex 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.7%. Currently, TD Synnex has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion.

Buying $100 In SNX: If an investor had bought $100 of SNX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,021.28 today based on a price of $108.54 for SNX at the time of writing.

TD Synnex's Performance Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

