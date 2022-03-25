Recap: DXP Enterprises Q4 Earnings

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 09:20 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DXP Enterprises missed estimated earnings by 64.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was up $60.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DXP Enterprises's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.19 0.15 -0.18 EPS Actual 0.36 0.40 0.08 0.19 Revenue Estimate 296.00M 260.00M 245.00M 230.00M Revenue Actual 289.49M 285.50M 245.62M 232.69M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.