Recap: DXP Enterprises Q4 Earnings
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 09:20 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DXP Enterprises missed estimated earnings by 64.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was up $60.46 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DXP Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.19
|0.15
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.40
|0.08
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|296.00M
|260.00M
|245.00M
|230.00M
|Revenue Actual
|289.49M
|285.50M
|245.62M
|232.69M
