 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: DXP Enterprises Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 9:51am   Comments
Share:
Recap: DXP Enterprises Q4 Earnings

 

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 09:20 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DXP Enterprises missed estimated earnings by 64.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was up $60.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DXP Enterprises's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.19 0.15 -0.18
EPS Actual 0.36 0.40 0.08 0.19
Revenue Estimate 296.00M 260.00M 245.00M 230.00M
Revenue Actual 289.49M 285.50M 245.62M 232.69M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (DXPE)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Thursday's Surge; Fed Speakers In Focus
Earnings Scheduled For March 25, 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For March 25, 2022
DXP Enterprises's Earnings Outlook
DXP Enterprises Acquires Drydon Equipment, Burglingame Engineers For Undisclosed Sum
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com