 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Honest Company Shares Trading Lower Today
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 6:33am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Honest Company Shares Trading Lower Today
  • Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 3% year-on-year, to $80.38 million, missing the consensus of $84.59 million.
  • The revenue increase was driven by strong volume growth in Skin and Personal Care and Diapers and Wipes product categories.
  • Diapers and Wipes revenue rose 16% Y/Y, Skin and Personal care grew 26%, and Household & Wellness declined 68%.
  • Revenue through digital channel increased 17%, representing 51% to total revenue, whereas Retail fell 8% and constituted 49% of revenue.
  • The gross margin contracted by 360 basis points Y/Y to 30%.
  • The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to $(8.6) million.
  • EPS loss of $(0.10) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.06).
  • The company held $93.2 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • The company expects inflation and supply chain headwinds to continue to challenge the industry.
  • Outlook: Honest sees FY22 revenue to be flat Y/Y.
  • The company expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA loss of $(10) million - $(5) million.
  • The company expects Q1 revenue to decline by approximately 15% Y/Y, with subsequent three quarters to see mid-single-digit growth., with 
  • Price Action: HNST shares are trading lower by 19.2% at $4.88 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HNST)

Benzinga's After-Hours Movers & News
Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2022
12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com