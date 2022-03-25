 Skip to main content

Recap: BRP Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 7:04am   Comments
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BRP beat estimated earnings by 18.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.37 versus an estimate of $2.0.

Revenue was up $444.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.47% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

