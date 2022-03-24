One Stop Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

One Stop Systems missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $3.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at One Stop Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.01 0.04 EPS Actual 0.08 0.04 0.03 0.04 Revenue Estimate 15.89M 14.35M 13.00M 13.17M Revenue Actual 15.98M 14.90M 13.32M 13.93M

