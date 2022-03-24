One Stop Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
One Stop Systems missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $3.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at One Stop Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|-0.01
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|15.89M
|14.35M
|13.00M
|13.17M
|Revenue Actual
|15.98M
|14.90M
|13.32M
|13.93M
