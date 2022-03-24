$100 Invested In Darden Restaurants 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.62%. Currently, Darden Restaurants has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion.

Buying $100 In DRI: If an investor had bought $100 of DRI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $512.52 today based on a price of $133.09 for DRI at the time of writing.

Darden Restaurants's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.