$100 Invested In Vail Resorts 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 10:36am   Comments
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.44%. Currently, Vail Resorts has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion.

Buying $100 In MTN: If an investor had bought $100 of MTN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,226.21 today based on a price of $252.85 for MTN at the time of writing.

Vail Resorts's Performance Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

