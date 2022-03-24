 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Vicor 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 10:35am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Vicor 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.2%. Currently, Vicor has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion.

Buying $100 In VICR: If an investor had bought $100 of VICR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $646.38 today based on a price of $64.34 for VICR at the time of writing.

Vicor's Performance Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (VICR)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Drops 1%; Snap One Shares Plunge
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Turns Positive; 4D pharma Shares Jump
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com