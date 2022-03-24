Here's How Much $100 Invested In Vicor 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.2%. Currently, Vicor has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion.

Buying $100 In VICR: If an investor had bought $100 of VICR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $646.38 today based on a price of $64.34 for VICR at the time of writing.

Vicor's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

