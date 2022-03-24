 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Okta Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Okta Stock In The Last 5 Years

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 30.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 43.92%. Currently, Okta has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In OKTA: If an investor had bought $1000 of OKTA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,175.24 today based on a price of $145.05 for OKTA at the time of writing.

Okta's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (OKTA)

Hackers Against Okta, Microsoft, NVIDIA Traced To England, Brazil: Bloomberg
Okta Gets a Downgrade Post Data Breach Incident
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Wednesday, March 23
Okta's Latest Revelations: The Lapsus$ Hack Affected 366 Customers
Microsoft Confirms System Hack By The Infamous Lapsus$: Bloomberg
Looking At Okta's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com