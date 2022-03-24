 Skip to main content

Recap: InflaRx Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 11:09am
Recap: InflaRx Q4 Earnings

 

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

InflaRx missed estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.85% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

