Aptevo Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aptevo Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.1%, reporting an EPS of $-1.33 versus an estimate of $-1.29.

Revenue was up $1.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aptevo Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.47 -1.84 1.69 -1.32 EPS Actual -1.43 -1.78 -1.74 -1.77 Revenue Estimate 3.65M 900.00K 2.42M 2.16M Revenue Actual 3.10M 3.11M 2.42M 2.37M

