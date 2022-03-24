Recap: LiqTech International Q4 Earnings
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
LiqTech International missed estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $2.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LiqTech International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.12
|-0.14
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.14
|-0.11
|-0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|6.82M
|4.07M
|4.19M
|4.05M
|Revenue Actual
|4.14M
|4.02M
|4.00M
|4.06M
