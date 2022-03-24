 Skip to main content

Recap: LiqTech International Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 8:18am   Comments
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LiqTech International missed estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $2.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LiqTech International's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.12 -0.14 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.14 -0.11 -0.17
Revenue Estimate 6.82M 4.07M 4.19M 4.05M
Revenue Actual 4.14M 4.02M 4.00M 4.06M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

