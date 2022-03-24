 Skip to main content

Recap: FactSet Research Systems Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 8:02am   Comments
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FactSet Research Systems beat estimated earnings by 10.1%, reporting an EPS of $3.27 versus an estimate of $2.97.

Revenue was up $39.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FactSet Research Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 2.99 2.72 2.74 2.74
EPS Actual 3.25 2.88 2.72 2.72
Revenue Estimate 419.13M 404.97M 397.92M 391.46M
Revenue Actual 424.73M 411.89M 399.56M 391.79M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

FactSet Research Systems management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $12.75 and $13.15 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 296.02% in quarter-over-quarter growth for FactSet Research Systems, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

