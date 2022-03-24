 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Darden Restaurants: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 8:01am   Comments
Share:
Darden Restaurants: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Darden Restaurants missed estimated earnings by 8.96%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $2.12.

Revenue was up $716.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Darden Restaurants's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.43 1.65 1.79 0.69
EPS Actual 1.48 1.76 2.03 0.98
Revenue Estimate 2.23B 2.24B 2.19B 1.63B
Revenue Actual 2.27B 2.31B 2.28B 1.73B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (DRI)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports
Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For March 24, 2022
Darden Restaurants's Earnings: A Preview
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Darden Restaurants
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com