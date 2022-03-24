Darden Restaurants: Q3 Earnings Insights
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Darden Restaurants missed estimated earnings by 8.96%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $2.12.
Revenue was up $716.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Darden Restaurants's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.43
|1.65
|1.79
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|1.48
|1.76
|2.03
|0.98
|Revenue Estimate
|2.23B
|2.24B
|2.19B
|1.63B
|Revenue Actual
|2.27B
|2.31B
|2.28B
|1.73B
