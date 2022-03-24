 Skip to main content

Recap: Charlottes Web Holdings Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 6:46am   Comments
Recap: Charlottes Web Holdings Q4 Earnings

 

Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Charlottes Web Holdings missed estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was down $2.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Charlottes Web Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.05 -0.04  
EPS Actual -0.01 -0.04 -0.10 -0.11
Revenue Estimate 26.42M 28.38M 31.20M 27.55M
Revenue Actual 23.70M 24.15M 23.41M 26.93M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

