Recap: Charlottes Web Holdings Q4 Earnings

Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Charlottes Web Holdings missed estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was down $2.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Charlottes Web Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.05 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.04 -0.10 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 26.42M 28.38M 31.20M 27.55M Revenue Actual 23.70M 24.15M 23.41M 26.93M

