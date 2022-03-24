Recap: Charlottes Web Holdings Q4 Earnings
Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Charlottes Web Holdings missed estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was down $2.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Charlottes Web Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.10
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|26.42M
|28.38M
|31.20M
|27.55M
|Revenue Actual
|23.70M
|24.15M
|23.41M
|26.93M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
