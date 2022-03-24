Hello Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 05:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hello Gr missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was down $5.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 12.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hello Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.32 0.36 0.42 EPS Actual 0.42 0.39 0.44 0.58 Revenue Estimate 573.63M 558.01M 530.38M 563.03M Revenue Actual 583.42M 568.68M 529.72M 581.64M

