Hello Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 05:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hello Gr missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was down $5.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 12.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hello Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.32
|0.36
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.39
|0.44
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|573.63M
|558.01M
|530.38M
|563.03M
|Revenue Actual
|583.42M
|568.68M
|529.72M
|581.64M
