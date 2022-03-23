If You Invested $1000 In Ameriprise Financial 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.05%. Currently, Ameriprise Financial has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMP: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,204.46 today based on a price of $302.98 for AMP at the time of writing.

Ameriprise Financial's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.