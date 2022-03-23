Recap: H.B. Fuller Q1 Earnings

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

H.B. Fuller beat estimated earnings by 9.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.73.

Revenue was up $130.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at H.B. Fuller's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.08 0.79 0.92 0.47 EPS Actual 1.09 0.79 0.94 0.66 Revenue Estimate 896.95M 797.48M 764.37M 680.10M Revenue Actual 897.42M 826.83M 827.87M 725.90M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

H.B. Fuller management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $4.1 and $4.35 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 428.12% in quarter-over-quarter growth for H.B. Fuller, a bullish signal to many investors.

