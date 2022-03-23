 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 4:48pm   Comments
Share:
Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ollie's Bargain Outlet beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was down $14.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 20.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.47 0.55 0.63 0.85
EPS Actual 0.34 0.52 0.80 0.97
Revenue Estimate 415.12M 435.75M 422.07M 488.37M
Revenue Actual 383.49M 415.88M 452.49M 515.76M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (OLLI)

Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2022
Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Earnings Outlook
Earnings Preview: Ollie's Bargain Outlet
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings