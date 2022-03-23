Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ollie's Bargain Outlet beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was down $14.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 20.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.55
|0.63
|0.85
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.52
|0.80
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|415.12M
|435.75M
|422.07M
|488.37M
|Revenue Actual
|383.49M
|415.88M
|452.49M
|515.76M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
