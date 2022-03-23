Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ollie's Bargain Outlet beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was down $14.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 20.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.55 0.63 0.85 EPS Actual 0.34 0.52 0.80 0.97 Revenue Estimate 415.12M 435.75M 422.07M 488.37M Revenue Actual 383.49M 415.88M 452.49M 515.76M

