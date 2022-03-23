ReneSola: Q4 Earnings Insights
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ReneSola missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $6.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ReneSola's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.05
|-0.02
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|0.11
|0.05
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|20.24M
|20.63M
|19.04M
|24.64M
|Revenue Actual
|15.54M
|18.53M
|22.77M
|16.81M
