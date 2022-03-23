 Skip to main content

ReneSola: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 4:48pm   Comments
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ReneSola missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $6.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ReneSola's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.05 -0.02 -0.01
EPS Actual 0.02 0.11 0.05 0
Revenue Estimate 20.24M 20.63M 19.04M 24.64M
Revenue Actual 15.54M 18.53M 22.77M 16.81M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

