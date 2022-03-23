 Skip to main content

Recap: Celcuity Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 4:13pm   Comments
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Celcuity beat estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.38.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.41% drop in the share price the next day.

 

