Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Star Bulk Carriers Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 1:06pm   Comments
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.39%. Currently, Star Bulk Carriers has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In SBLK: If an investor had bought $1000 of SBLK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,926.88 today based on a price of $29.63 for SBLK at the time of writing.

Star Bulk Carriers's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

