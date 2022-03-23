If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.92%. Currently, Check Point Software has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion.

Buying $1000 In CHKP: If an investor had bought $1000 of CHKP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,120.21 today based on a price of $138.99 for CHKP at the time of writing.

Check Point Software's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.