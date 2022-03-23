 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LiqTech International's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
LiqTech International's Earnings Outlook

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that LiqTech International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

LiqTech International bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LiqTech International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.12 -0.14 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.14 -0.11 -0.17
Price Change % 2.45% -4.99% -3.3% 1.01%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of LiqTech International were trading at $4.72 as of March 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (LIQT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
LiqTech International Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call On March 24, 2022 At 09:00 AM ET
LiqTech Inks 3-Year OEM Membrane Sales Supply Agreement
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings