 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AstraZeneca Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 11:56am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AstraZeneca Stock In The Last 5 Years

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.33%. Currently, AstraZeneca has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In AZN: If an investor had bought $1000 of AZN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,010.06 today based on a price of $63.92 for AZN at the time of writing.

AstraZeneca's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AZN)

Bristol Myers Sues AstraZeneca Over PD-L1 Cancer Drug Patents
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Monday, March 21
Health Experts Forecast Increase In COVID-19 Cases In US Amid New Omicron Subvariant: CNBC
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Neutralizes Omicron Sub-variants, Lab Study Shows
AstraZeneca Mulls Ditching US Approval For Its COVID-19 Vaccine: FT
Dynavax Adjuvanted Clover Bio's COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shows Durable Protection Against Omicron
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com