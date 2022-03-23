 Skip to main content

AYRO Clocks 67% Revenue Growth In FY21
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 11:45am   Comments
  • AYRO Inc (NASDAQ: AYRO) reported fiscal 2021 sales growth of 67% year-on-year, to $2.7 million, versus $1.6 million the previous year.
  • The operating expenses increased three-fold to $31 million.
  • The company reported a gross loss of $(2.1) million. Operating loss expanded to $(33.1) million from $(10.1) million last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(24.9) million versus $(7.8) million last year.
  • EPS loss of $(0.94) widened from $(0.73) last year.
  • The company held $69 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: AYRO shares are trading higher by 0.04% at $1.49 on the last check Wednesday.

