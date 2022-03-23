 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Axon Enterprise 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 10:35am   Comments
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 28.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.28%. Currently, Axon Enterprise has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In AXON: If an investor had bought $1000 of AXON stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,830.16 today based on a price of $134.56 for AXON at the time of writing.

Axon Enterprise's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

