 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning GDS Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 10:33am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning GDS Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.13%. Currently, GDS Holdings has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion.

Buying $100 In GDS: If an investor had bought $100 of GDS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $481.04 today based on a price of $41.56 for GDS at the time of writing.

GDS Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GDS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 23, 2022
GDS Clocks 34% Revenue Growth In Q4
GDS Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 22, 2022
Earnings Outlook For GDS Holdings
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com