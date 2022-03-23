Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning GDS Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.13%. Currently, GDS Holdings has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion.

Buying $100 In GDS: If an investor had bought $100 of GDS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $481.04 today based on a price of $41.56 for GDS at the time of writing.

GDS Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

