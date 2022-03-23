 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook For FactSet Research Systems
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 10:21am   Comments
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that FactSet Research Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97.

FactSet Research Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FactSet Research Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 2.99 2.72 2.74 2.74
EPS Actual 3.25 2.88 2.72 2.72
Price Change % 0.55% 2.93% -0.15% -0.88%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems were trading at $435.81 as of March 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

