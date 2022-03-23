 Skip to main content

Recap: Cintas Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 8:56am   Comments
Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cintas beat estimated earnings by 10.7%, reporting an EPS of $2.69 versus an estimate of $2.43.

Revenue was up $184.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cintas's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 2.65 2.75 2.30 2.21
EPS Actual 2.76 3.11 2.47 2.37
Revenue Estimate 1.90B 1.87B 1.82B 1.75B
Revenue Actual 1.92B 1.90B 1.84B 1.78B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Cintas management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.54 and $2.74 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -1.86% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Cintas, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

