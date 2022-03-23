Enerpac Tool Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Earnings
Enerpac Tool Group beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $15.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.66% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enerpac Tool Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.24
|0.18
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.19
|0.28
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|141.72M
|150.48M
|137.44M
|125.92M
|Revenue Actual
|130.90M
|145.43M
|143.15M
|120.65M
