Enerpac Tool Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $15.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enerpac Tool Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.24 0.18 0.12 EPS Actual 0.16 0.19 0.28 0.06 Revenue Estimate 141.72M 150.48M 137.44M 125.92M Revenue Actual 130.90M 145.43M 143.15M 120.65M

