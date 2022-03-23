 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Agrify: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 7:38am   Comments
Share:
Agrify: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Agrify missed estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $20.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 8.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agrify's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.24 -0.31 -0.73
EPS Actual -0.47 -0.28 -0.33 -0.65
Revenue Estimate 13.91M 9.92M 5.80M 3.74M
Revenue Actual 15.75M 11.82M 7.01M 4.35M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AGFY)

Agrify Reports 481% YoY Revenue Increase In Q4, Wider Net Loss in 2021
Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Agrify
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com