Agrify: Q4 Earnings Insights
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Agrify missed estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.31.
Revenue was up $20.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 8.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Agrify's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.30
|-0.24
|-0.31
|-0.73
|EPS Actual
|-0.47
|-0.28
|-0.33
|-0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|13.91M
|9.92M
|5.80M
|3.74M
|Revenue Actual
|15.75M
|11.82M
|7.01M
|4.35M
