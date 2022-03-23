Winnebago Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Winnebago Industries beat estimated earnings by 6.8%, reporting an EPS of $3.14 versus an estimate of $2.94.
Revenue was up $325.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.26 which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Winnebago Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.25
|2.01
|1.77
|1.41
|EPS Actual
|3.51
|2.57
|2.16
|2.12
|Revenue Estimate
|1.01B
|958.33M
|839.42M
|805.23M
|Revenue Actual
|1.16B
|1.04B
|960.74M
|839.89M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News