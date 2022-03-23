 Skip to main content

Winnebago Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 7:38am   Comments
Winnebago Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Winnebago Industries beat estimated earnings by 6.8%, reporting an EPS of $3.14 versus an estimate of $2.94.

Revenue was up $325.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.26 which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Winnebago Industries's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 2.25 2.01 1.77 1.41
EPS Actual 3.51 2.57 2.16 2.12
Revenue Estimate 1.01B 958.33M 839.42M 805.23M
Revenue Actual 1.16B 1.04B 960.74M 839.89M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

