JinkoSolar: Q4 Earnings Insights
JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JinkoSolar Holding Co missed estimated earnings by 25.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.9.
Revenue was up $1.13 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JinkoSolar Holding Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|-0.16
|-0.02
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.89
|0.15
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|1.34B
|1.22B
|1.19B
|1.38B
|Revenue Actual
|1.33B
|1.23B
|1.21B
|1.44B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News