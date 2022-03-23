 Skip to main content

JinkoSolar: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 7:37am   Comments
JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Co missed estimated earnings by 25.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.9.

Revenue was up $1.13 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JinkoSolar Holding Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.16 -0.02 0.15
EPS Actual 0.05 0.89 0.15 0.11
Revenue Estimate 1.34B 1.22B 1.19B 1.38B
Revenue Actual 1.33B 1.23B 1.21B 1.44B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

