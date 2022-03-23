Gulf Island Fabrication: Q4 Earnings Insights

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gulf Island Fabrication missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was down $31.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gulf Island Fabrication's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.23 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.11 0.31 -0.74 Revenue Estimate 22.88M 34.43M 48.36M 70.42M Revenue Actual 19.59M 24.27M 58.95M 57.56M

