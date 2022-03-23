 Skip to main content

Gulf Island Fabrication: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 2:49am   Comments
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gulf Island Fabrication missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was down $31.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gulf Island Fabrication's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.23 -0.26  
EPS Actual -0.24 -0.11 0.31 -0.74
Revenue Estimate 22.88M 34.43M 48.36M 70.42M
Revenue Actual 19.59M 24.27M 58.95M 57.56M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

