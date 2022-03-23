Gulf Island Fabrication: Q4 Earnings Insights
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gulf Island Fabrication missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.28.
Revenue was down $31.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gulf Island Fabrication's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.20
|-0.23
|-0.26
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-0.11
|0.31
|-0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|22.88M
|34.43M
|48.36M
|70.42M
|Revenue Actual
|19.59M
|24.27M
|58.95M
|57.56M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News