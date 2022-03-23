 Skip to main content

Worthington Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022
Worthington Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Worthington Industries missed estimated earnings by 17.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.37.

Revenue was up $618.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 0.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Worthington Industries's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.72 1.90 1.75 1.25
EPS Actual 2.12 2.46 2.33 1.36
Revenue Estimate 1.25B 1.08B 1.04B 872.50M
Revenue Actual 1.23B 1.11B 978.32M 759.11M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

