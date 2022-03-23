Worthington Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Worthington Industries missed estimated earnings by 17.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.37.
Revenue was up $618.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 0.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Worthington Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.72
|1.90
|1.75
|1.25
|EPS Actual
|2.12
|2.46
|2.33
|1.36
|Revenue Estimate
|1.25B
|1.08B
|1.04B
|872.50M
|Revenue Actual
|1.23B
|1.11B
|978.32M
|759.11M
