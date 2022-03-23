Recap: GAN Q4 Earnings
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
GAN missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $21.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 7.61% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GAN's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.07
|-0.11
|-0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|31.92M
|31.88M
|24.81M
|11.84M
|Revenue Actual
|32.26M
|34.63M
|27.84M
|8.90M
