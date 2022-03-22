 Skip to main content

Why Poshmark Shares Are Trading Lower After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 22, 2022 4:21pm   Comments
Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH) shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below estimates.

Poshmark said fourth-quarter revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $84.2 million, which beat the $80.59 million estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 19 cents per share, which was worse than the estimate for a loss of 18 cents per share. 

Poshmark expects first-quarter revenue to be in a range of $86 million to $88 million versus the $90.53 million estimate. 

Poshmark operates in the e-commerce resale space, connecting more than 30 million users on a platform that sells men's and women's apparel, accessories, shoes and more recently consumer electronics and pet products.

POSH 52-Week Range: $10.65 - $52.39

The stock was down 4.56% in after hours trading at $13.20 at press time.

