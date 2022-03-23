Recap: HealthEquity Q4 Earnings

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HealthEquity missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $15.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 24.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HealthEquity's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.36 0.32 0.39 EPS Actual 0.35 0.40 0.38 0.42 Revenue Estimate 185.05M 184.71M 180.84M 185.36M Revenue Actual 179.95M 189.10M 184.20M 188.17M

