Recap: HealthEquity Q4 Earnings
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
HealthEquity missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $15.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 24.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HealthEquity's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.36
|0.32
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.40
|0.38
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|185.05M
|184.71M
|180.84M
|185.36M
|Revenue Actual
|179.95M
|189.10M
|184.20M
|188.17M
