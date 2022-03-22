$100 Invested In Best Buy Co 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.9%. Currently, Best Buy Co has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion.

Buying $100 In BBY: If an investor had bought $1,000 of BBY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $361.67 today based on a price of $98.99 for BBY at the time of writing.

Best Buy Co's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.