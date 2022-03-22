 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 1:37pm   Comments
TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.52%. Currently, TransDigm Gr has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion.

Buying $1,000 In TDG: If an investor had bought $1,000 of TDG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $18,600.28 today based on a price of $669.61 for TDG at the time of writing.

TransDigm Gr's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

BZI-POD

