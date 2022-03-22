Altria Group Inc. Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) traded at a new 12-month high today of $53.96. Approximately 2.4 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 9.9 million shares.

Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Nu-Mark, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10.2% interest in the world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company’s Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020.

Over the past year, Altria Group Inc. has traded in a range of $42.53 to $53.96 and is now at $53.24, 25% above that low.

Based on a current price of $53.24, Altria Group Inc. is currently 1.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $52.27.

