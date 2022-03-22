Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of Quanta Services Inc.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) traded at a new 12-month high today of $131.34. Approximately 398,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

Quanta Services Inc. defies analysts with a current price ($129.62) 1.1% above its average consensus price target of $128.26.

Quanta Services Inc. is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two reportable segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions. In October 2021, the company completed the acquisition of Blattner, a provider of comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction solutions to customers in the renewable energy industry.

Over the past year, Quanta Services Inc. has traded in a range of $80.39 to $131.34 and is now at $129.62, 61% above that low.

