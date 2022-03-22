 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Intrepid Potash Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 12:35pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Intrepid Potash Stock In The Last 5 Years

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.63%. Currently, Intrepid Potash has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion.

Buying $100 In IPI: If an investor had bought $1,000 of IPI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $493.90 today based on a price of $81.00 for IPI at the time of writing.

Intrepid Potash's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (IPI)

75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Executives Sell Around $113M Of 4 Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com