Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Intrepid Potash Stock In The Last 5 Years

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.63%. Currently, Intrepid Potash has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion.

Buying $100 In IPI: If an investor had bought $1,000 of IPI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $493.90 today based on a price of $81.00 for IPI at the time of writing.

Intrepid Potash's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

