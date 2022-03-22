 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 12:11pm   Comments
Trip.com Group's Earnings: A Preview

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Trip.com Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Trip.com Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 7.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trip.com Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.01 0.06 -0.33 0.04
EPS Actual 0.13 0.18 -0.05 0.27
Price Change % -7.54% -0.85% 4.01% -1.86%

Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group were trading at $22.52 as of March 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

