Here's How Much $100 Invested In FMC 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

FMC (NYSE:FMC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.71%. Currently, FMC has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion.

Buying $100 In FMC: If an investor had bought $1,000 of FMC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $247.03 today based on a price of $130.91 for FMC at the time of writing.

FMC's Performance Over Last 5 Years

