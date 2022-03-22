 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Steel Dynamics Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 10:07am   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Steel Dynamics Stock In The Last 20 Years

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 9.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.34%. Currently, Steel Dynamics has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion.

Buying $100 In STLD: If an investor had bought $1,000 of STLD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,102.38 today based on a price of $86.12 for STLD at the time of writing.

Steel Dynamics's Performance Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

