$100 Invested In Ecolab 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.03%. Currently, Ecolab has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion.

Buying $100 In ECL: If an investor had bought $1,000 of ECL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $414.65 today based on a price of $178.30 for ECL at the time of writing.

Ecolab's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

